Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.69 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $24.94 million and approximately $21,838.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00004442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,105.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $742.25 or 0.01947897 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $182.05 or 0.00477745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001615 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

