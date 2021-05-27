Naples Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up about 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $164.32. 19,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,412. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.41 and a 1 year high of $165.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.04. The company has a market cap of $60.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $1,573,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,173.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

