Naples Global Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.46.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.56. 363,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,550,398. The stock has a market cap of $247.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

