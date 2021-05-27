Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,984 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.13. 16,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.77. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

