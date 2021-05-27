Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $156,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 992,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,783,000 after buying an additional 56,531 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 847,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,983 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 755,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,404,000 after acquiring an additional 151,224 shares in the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,708,686 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

Nasdaq stock opened at $165.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.23 and a 12-month high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

