National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion.

TSE NA opened at C$94.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$79.25. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$58.40 and a 52-week high of C$94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total transaction of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.95.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

