National Bankshares Increases Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target to C$40.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC raised shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Saputo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$41.03 on Tuesday. Saputo has a 12-month low of C$31.39 and a 12-month high of C$41.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

