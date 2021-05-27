National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 5,638 Shares of Stock

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $281,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Research alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

NRC stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Research by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.