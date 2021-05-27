National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 511,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.29% of National Retail Properties worth $22,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,625,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,188,000 after acquiring an additional 341,895 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after acquiring an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,566,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,875,000 after acquiring an additional 283,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.23 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,907 shares of company stock worth $2,783,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NNN shares. B. Riley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

