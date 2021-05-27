Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 779,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,189,000 after purchasing an additional 299,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on NRZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NRZ stock opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.92. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $10.06.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.