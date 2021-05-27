Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 39,369 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 66.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,369 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco raised its position in CyrusOne by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 2,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

