Navalign LLC Invests $254,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Navalign LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SQ opened at $222.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The stock has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.16, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,545,583 shares of company stock worth $359,677,401. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

