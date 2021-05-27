Navalign LLC Takes Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 5,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 6,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $354.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.40. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $243.09 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

