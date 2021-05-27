Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

AVRO opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.12. On average, research analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

