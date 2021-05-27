Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 247.83% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
AVRO opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,280,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Finally, MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new stake in AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO Company Profile
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.
