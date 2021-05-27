Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INFN. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Infinera from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $9.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. Infinera has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.51.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $4,214,748.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $344,338.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 458,370 shares of company stock worth $4,598,357 over the last three months. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 329.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 289,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 221,844 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 66.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,098 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 232,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the first quarter worth about $337,000. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

