Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz Sells 470 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
About Neenah
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
