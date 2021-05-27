Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz Sells 470 Shares

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $25,746.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NP opened at $53.10 on Thursday. Neenah, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 11.17% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Neenah in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

