NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NPCE opened at $21.64 on Monday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.38.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
