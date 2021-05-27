NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NPCE opened at $21.64 on Monday. NeuroPace has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 over the last ninety days.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

