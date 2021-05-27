NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.
Several analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
