NeuroPace (NPCE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $21.64 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In other NeuroPace news, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares in the company, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last quarter.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

