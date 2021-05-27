New Hope (NHPEF) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for New Hope (OTCMKTS: NHPEF):

5/27/2021 – New Hope was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/25/2021 – New Hope was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/13/2021 – New Hope was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.03. 7,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193. New Hope Co. Limited has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

