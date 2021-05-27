New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,365 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for about 1.8% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $60,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 299.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 140,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,663. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.12. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

