New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,945 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP)

New South Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of Perspecta worth $29,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Perspecta by 91.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Perspecta by 731.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Perspecta by 883.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Perspecta during the first quarter valued at $145,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perspecta alerts:

Shares of Perspecta stock remained flat at $$29.34 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,537,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,806. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Perspecta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.12.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perspecta Inc. (NYSE:PRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.