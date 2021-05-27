New South Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,981 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

New South Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 254,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $16,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in AMERISAFE by 45.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 1,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,819. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.46. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.36.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In other news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,354.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,938 shares of company stock valued at $952,092 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

