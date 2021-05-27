Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 373.4% in May

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 373.4% from the April 29th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.6 days.

Shares of Newcrest Mining stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.30. Newcrest Mining has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $26.42.

About Newcrest Mining

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; and Lihir, Papua New Guinea.

