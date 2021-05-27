NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 96.67 ($1.26).

NRR stock opened at GBX 95.70 ($1.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of £293.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.52. NewRiver REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 89.22.

In other news, insider Mark Davies sold 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £177,600 ($232,035.54).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

