NewSquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMA traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,942. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.19.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

