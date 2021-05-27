NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 149 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $236.18. The company had a trading volume of 74,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.90. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $135.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.86.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

