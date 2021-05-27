NewSquare Capital LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.21. 14,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,129. The firm has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.16 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.12.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.