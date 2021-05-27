NewSquare Capital LLC Has $8.66 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,320 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,570 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,605. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00.

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States.

