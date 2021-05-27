Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NEXA stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $602.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.