NEXTDC (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Shares Down 1.8%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF)’s share price was down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 7,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NEXTDC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $8.93.

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

