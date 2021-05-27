NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Morgan Stanley

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $288.92.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $226.89 on Wednesday. NICE has a 1-year low of $178.45 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in NICE by 84.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NICE by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 933,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter worth $2,835,000. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in NICE by 4.0% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

