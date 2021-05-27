Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 26,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.

Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of nickel and platinum group metals in North America. It also explores for copper, cobalt, palladium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship asset is its 100% owned Nickel ShÃ¤w project that consists of 711 mineral claims and 91 mining leases covering an area of approximately 14,650 hectares located in the south west of Yukon Territory, Canada.

