Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (OTCMKTS:NCPCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the April 29th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 324,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NCPCF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.08. 26,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,531. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Nickel Creek Platinum has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.24.
Nickel Creek Platinum Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel Creek Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.