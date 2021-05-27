nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $62 million-$68 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.51 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,075. nLIGHT has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.84 and a beta of 2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.87 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nLIGHT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.83.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $319,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,848 shares of company stock worth $590,646. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor laser chips, optical fiber in-house, and electrical-optical components.

