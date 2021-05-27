Noku 1-Day Volume Tops $9,606.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Noku has a total market capitalization of $9.01 million and approximately $9,606.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noku has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00081328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.51 or 0.00974635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,714.88 or 0.09616402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

