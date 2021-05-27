Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) One Day Volume Hits $80,967.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for $138.12 or 0.00346752 BTC on popular exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $80,967.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00088355 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.21 or 0.00987179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,856.82 or 0.09682821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00092625 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,897 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.