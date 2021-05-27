Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Nordex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NRDXF opened at $23.43 on Thursday. Nordex has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Nordex SE, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes multi-megawatt onshore wind turbines worldwide. It operates through Projects and Services segments. The company provides project development services, as well as acquires rights and creates the infrastructure required to construct wind power systems at suitable locations.

