Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Nordson also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.20-$7.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $232.00.

Nordson stock traded up $7.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.43. 598,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,201. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.52. Nordson has a 1-year low of $177.82 and a 1-year high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total transaction of $1,050,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,746.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

