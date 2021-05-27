Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.
In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
