Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Gordon Haskett raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.19. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.42.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a negative return on equity of 190.42%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nordstrom news, CEO Erik B. Nordstrom sold 15,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $540,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,616,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,906,034.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $587,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,489 shares of company stock worth $3,216,987 over the last ninety days. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter worth approximately $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the period. 59.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.