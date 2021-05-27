Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Northland Power to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Northland Power from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.85.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$40.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.61. The firm has a market cap of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$29.70 and a 52-week high of C$51.45.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$612.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$599.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.7438858 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

