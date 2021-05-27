Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8,388.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period.

A stock opened at $133.29 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.71 and a fifty-two week high of $138.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.49.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

