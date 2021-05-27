Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 68,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 122,582 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $239,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $575,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

