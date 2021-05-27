Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13,518.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 139,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,176 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $61.53 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.44.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.