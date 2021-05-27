NTV Asset Management LLC Has $275,000 Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $11,019,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 142.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,166,000 after buying an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $42.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $45.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

