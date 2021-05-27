NTV Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 149,067 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in VICI Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

