Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuance Communications is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people’s ability to help others. “

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $52.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,633.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $53.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.45 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 331,570 shares of company stock valued at $17,320,366 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 2,843.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 984,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,947,000 after buying an additional 950,683 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $60,589,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 73.0% in the first quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,865,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,417,000 after buying an additional 787,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.