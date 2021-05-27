Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,435 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 208,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 504,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 26,765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 190,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,865 shares of company stock valued at $24,290,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $100.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

