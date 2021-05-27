Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$96,960.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,960.00 ($69,257.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

