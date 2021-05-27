Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Acquires A$96,960.00 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Gregory Hunt purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.85 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$96,960.00 ($69,257.14).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.
Nufarm Company Profile
