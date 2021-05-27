NuLegacy Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Stock Price Down 12.2%

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) shares were down 12.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,607,928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 458,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.

About NuLegacy Gold (OTCMKTS:NULGF)

NuLegacy Gold Corporation acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Red Hill property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.