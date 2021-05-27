Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 267,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,655. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.56.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $390,855.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

