Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $31.90. 281,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,655. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $85,007.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 10,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $291,268.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,446.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,252,555 shares of company stock valued at $33,207,602 over the last three months. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

